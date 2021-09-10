SITE Centers (NYSEARCA:SITC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSEARCA:SITC) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.90. 634,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,907,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.51.

SITE Centers Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

