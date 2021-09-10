Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.1% in the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

NYSE WAL opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.33. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.