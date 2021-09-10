Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 2,561 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,647,000 after acquiring an additional 148,049 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 205.9% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ELAN opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

