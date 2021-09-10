Smith Salley & Associates Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,708 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,679,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $58,599,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after acquiring an additional 217,519 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $247.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.05 and its 200 day moving average is $267.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

