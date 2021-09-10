Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,276 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,832 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,933,000 after buying an additional 3,230,895 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $151,933,000 after buying an additional 2,974,758 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,120,734,000 after buying an additional 2,852,158 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $182,444,000 after buying an additional 2,405,291 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $30.87.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

