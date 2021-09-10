TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 20.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 483,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,205 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $42,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $87.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

