TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,210 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $51,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,905,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,759.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,311 shares of company stock worth $15,124,785. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of ALGM opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 27.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

