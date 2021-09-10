TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New $48.62 Million Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,620,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $102,610.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at $829,743.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,372. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXON. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $181.15 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.54 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.25.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

