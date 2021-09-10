TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $58.02 Million Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,392,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,550 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $58,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in 2U by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 6.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in 2U by 6.2% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 21.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 109.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,757.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,763 shares of company stock worth $3,444,249. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $35.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.26. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

