Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.

NYSE TPR opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.74.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

