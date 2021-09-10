ADF Group Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DRX)

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE DRX opened at C$1.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20. The company has a market cap of C$62.01 million and a PE ratio of 5.62. ADF Group has a 52-week low of C$1.02 and a 52-week high of C$2.38.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$50.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADF Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures; and miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services.

