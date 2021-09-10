West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan Buys 2,500 Shares

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $489.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.02.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 36.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1,616.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,442,000 after buying an additional 524,057 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,917,000 after buying an additional 94,324 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 2,293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 89,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,455,000 after buying an additional 55,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

