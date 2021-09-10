Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 14,517 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,517 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 264.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,636,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,778,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,819,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,038,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 583,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,518,000 after buying an additional 276,353 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $62.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

