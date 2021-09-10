Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,021,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.22 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

