Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $32.79 Million Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Covetrus worth $32,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,637.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,538.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $751,158.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,650 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CVET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of CVET opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 2.02. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

