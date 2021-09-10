3,116 Shares in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 26.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SAVA shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Shares of SAVA opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -134.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.45. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

