Stelac Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $597.54 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $615.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $539.52 and a 200-day moving average of $523.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $264.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.89.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

