Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Takes Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 902,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $108.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.19. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

