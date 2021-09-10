GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New $252,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.5% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $5,184,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 48,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 33,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

