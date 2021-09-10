Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $70.61 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

