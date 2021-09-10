Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $777,925.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total transaction of $1,971,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,385 shares of company stock valued at $110,238,906. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $295.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.87. The company has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.02, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.14.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

