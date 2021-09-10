Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.170-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.04 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.11.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,951 shares of company stock worth $2,867,807. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.