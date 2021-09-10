Analysts Set Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Target Price at $67.50

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 61.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 116.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.