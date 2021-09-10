Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years.

NYSE:UHT opened at $56.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $777.57 million, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.76. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.87.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $257,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 501.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

