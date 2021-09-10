BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $19,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

NYSE:PB opened at $67.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

