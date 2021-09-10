Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.74.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $213.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

