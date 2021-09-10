Brokerages Set Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Price Target at $115.38

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 412.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6,065.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.