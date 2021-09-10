Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 million. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Traeger updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Traeger stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. Traeger has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $32.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COOK. Piper Sandler began coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

