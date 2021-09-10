Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Sells $273,046.95 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total value of $273,046.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 9th, Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12.
NYSE ZEN opened at $120.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.05 and a 52 week high of $166.60.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.
