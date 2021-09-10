Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Sells $273,046.95 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total value of $273,046.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12.

NYSE ZEN opened at $120.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.05 and a 52 week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.