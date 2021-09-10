Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Timothy R. White Sells 2,565 Shares

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of GGG stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.78 and a 12-month high of $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42.
Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Graco Company Profile
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.
