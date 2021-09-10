Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Timothy R. White Sells 2,565 Shares

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.78 and a 12-month high of $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

