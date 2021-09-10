Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells 3,941 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $138,250.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tamer I. Khayal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $180,835.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.73 million, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 72,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

