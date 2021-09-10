Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 54,917 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,917 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $19,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 360.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 167.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 79,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 11.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $99.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

