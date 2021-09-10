Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 515,160 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $10,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,394,000 after acquiring an additional 43,677 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 29.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,886,000 after acquiring an additional 334,340 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,403,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,578,000 after buying an additional 43,948 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,101,000 after buying an additional 273,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,664,000 after buying an additional 163,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT opened at $175.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.43. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $175.99.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFPT. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

