Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.45% of Mimecast worth $15,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MIME shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.05, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $520,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $233,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,347. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

