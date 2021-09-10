Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $23.56 Million Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Maximus worth $23,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Maximus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Maximus by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 1.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 6.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Maximus news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,028 shares of company stock worth $2,603,351 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $84.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.61. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

