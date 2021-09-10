Jupiter Reaches Market Cap of $1.67 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $323,087.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00067027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00127758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00189382 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.73 or 0.07325945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,143.12 or 1.00020310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.01 or 0.00862736 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

