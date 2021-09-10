Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $55.71 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,461 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $55,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $287,833,000 after purchasing an additional 28,933 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

Shares of COO opened at $448.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $425.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $314.29 and a 1 year high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,687 shares of company stock valued at $37,777,128. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.