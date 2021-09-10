Analysts Set Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Target Price at $15.00

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

EPZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

EPZM stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 216.16% and a negative net margin of 788.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,287,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after acquiring an additional 481,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,659,000 after buying an additional 71,331 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 1.7% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,856,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,720,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

