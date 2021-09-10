Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $395,000 Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $87,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

NYSE PKG opened at $151.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $102.68 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

