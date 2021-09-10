PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock opened at $154.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.95 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.