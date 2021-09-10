Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 38.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vale by 24.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vale by 1,268.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

NYSE:VALE opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

