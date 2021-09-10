Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $477,895,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,107,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,060,000 after purchasing an additional 163,889 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,369,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,230,000 after acquiring an additional 265,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,488,000 after purchasing an additional 322,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wind River Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,928,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $106.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

