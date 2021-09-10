Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 115.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,213 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.10.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

