Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 46 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $23,958,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.9% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE WST opened at $461.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

