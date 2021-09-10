Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,562 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock opened at $284.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 215.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.24.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.47.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

