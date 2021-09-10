BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $24 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $23,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 89,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 48,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 31,675 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

