Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 723 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. FMR LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in M/I Homes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 134,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 110,591 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MHO opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.08.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

