Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 14,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 15,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIMZF)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories. It focuses on Indian Lake Gold property, which is located at north of Yellowest territories. The company was founded on October 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

