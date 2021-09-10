Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. 1,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nanosonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.93 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34.

Nanosonics Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. Its products include trophon EPR, trophon technology, and trophon2 The company was founded by Maurie Stang on November 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

