Minds and Machines Group (LON:MMX) Shares Up 1.2%

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX)’s share price rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Approximately 450,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,586,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.40 ($0.11).

The company has a market capitalization of £79.67 million and a P/E ratio of 45.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61.

In related news, insider Henry Turcan acquired 1,000,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($91,455.45). Also, insider Guy Elliott acquired 2,000,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £180,000 ($235,171.15).

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

